BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) shares dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 570,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 488,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $229.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.12.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 141.35% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. On average, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paolantonio Ernest Robert De sold 16,161 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $61,250.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,161 shares of company stock worth $143,730. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,380,456 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after buying an additional 2,825,101 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3,129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 629,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 610,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

