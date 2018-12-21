Bitcoin Cash SV (BCHSV) Price Reaches $118.46 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash SV (CURRENCY:BCHSV) traded up 70.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Bitcoin Cash SV coin can currently be bought for $118.46 or 0.02991990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsquare, Gate.io, Upbit and MBAex. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash SV has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash SV has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $630.20 million worth of Bitcoin Cash SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.02101172 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash SV

Bitcoin Cash SV (BCHSV) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin Cash SV’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Cash SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin Cash SV’s official Twitter account is @nChainGlobal.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash SV

Bitcoin Cash SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, ZB.COM, CoinEx, MBAex, Bitfinex, Hotbit, YoBit, Koinex, BigONE, Huobi, Binance, Bitrue, WazirX, OKEx, CoinBene, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Kucoin, Bibox, FCoin, Trade Satoshi, Bitkub, Kraken, CoinZest, Bit-Z, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, Poloniex, Coinbit, Gate.io, Bitbns, Coinsquare, Korbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

