BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $980,018.00 and $243,229.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.01577771 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00368986 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00134364 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009426 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00030811 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 3,346,550,173 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

