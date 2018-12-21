BitRent (RNTB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,405.00

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One BitRent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, OTCBTC and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, BitRent has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. BitRent has a market cap of $574,834.00 and approximately $6,405.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.72 or 0.02973528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00140390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00175197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024894 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024957 BTC.

BitRent Profile

BitRent’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent. BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, Bit-Z, OTCBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

