Blackbird Energy (BBI) Trading 2.6% Higher

Blackbird Energy Inc (CVE:BBI) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 273,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 584,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Blackbird Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

Blackbird Energy Company Profile (CVE:BBI)

Blackbird Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its principal property is the Pipestone/Elmworth Montney project that consists of 133 gross sections covering an area of 85,120 gross acres located near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

