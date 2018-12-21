Blackline Safety (BLN) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) received a C$6.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

BLN stock traded up C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$5.15. 25,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,136. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.20 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.119999991966528 EPS for the current year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for employee safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Loner M6 and G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and quad-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring two, three, or four sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.