Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (BRFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $97.00

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.82), with a volume of 188675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.82).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst Company Profile (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

