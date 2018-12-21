BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.34% of NBT Bancorp worth $240,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBTB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 33.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $286,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.87 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

