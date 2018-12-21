BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0795 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

