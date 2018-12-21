BLOC.MONEY Trading Up 17.1% This Week (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and STEX. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $202,084.00 and approximately $1,274.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.02790453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00142891 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00176249 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026176 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026184 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 7,955,559 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

BLOC.MONEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

