Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Blue Bird an industry rank of 20 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLBD shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 246,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,490. The company has a market capitalization of $434.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.47. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.35%. The company had revenue of $331.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 969,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $27,155,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 447.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

