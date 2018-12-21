bluebird bio (BLUE) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $170.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.83.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio stock opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.37. bluebird bio has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. Analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $253,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,123.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $198,206.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $2,813,958. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 10,811.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 635.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $201,000.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.