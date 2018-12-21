Bluejay Mining (JAY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Bluejay Mining PLC (LON:JAY) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.64 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.64 ($0.17). 292,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,520,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.18 ($0.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Bluejay Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

In other news, insider Roderick McIllree acquired 100,000 shares of Bluejay Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,373.45).

Bluejay Mining plc operates as an exploration company in the United Kingdom, Greenland, Finland, and Austria. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, cobalt, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as platinum-group elements (PGE). It holds interests in the Dundas, Disko, and Kangerluarsuk projects located in Greenland; and Hammaslahti copper-gold-zinc project, Kelkka nickel-copper project, and Outokumpu copper project, as well as Enonkoski nickel-copper PGE project located in Finland.

