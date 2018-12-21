BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 6.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,981,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,610,000 after purchasing an additional 576,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,796,000 after purchasing an additional 118,460 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in FibroGen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,156,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FibroGen by 37.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,652,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,372,000 after acquiring an additional 453,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FibroGen by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,158,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 97,070 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann set a $84.00 price objective on FibroGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet cut FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $221,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,344,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,336,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,578. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in FibroGen Inc (FGEN)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/bluemountain-capital-management-llc-takes-1-32-million-position-in-fibrogen-inc-fgen.html.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.