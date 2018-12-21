BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €66.90 ($77.79) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.30 ($93.37) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.82 ($73.05).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.