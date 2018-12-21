Boeing Co (BA) Position Lowered by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.0% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $99,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,989,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,488,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,421,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 334,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Boeing by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 249,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $313.05 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $293.01 and a 52-week high of $394.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/boeing-co-ba-position-lowered-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.