BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,016 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.54% of BorgWarner worth $48,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $892,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 98,233 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BorgWarner by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 35,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $400,019.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,137.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,992. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

