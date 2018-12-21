BowsCoin (BSC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

BowsCoin (CURRENCY:BSC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, BowsCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One BowsCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. BowsCoin has a market cap of $3,552.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BowsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BowsCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin Coin Profile

BowsCoin (CRYPTO:BSC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2015. BowsCoin’s total supply is 5,550,102 coins. BowsCoin’s official Twitter account is @bowscoin.

BowsCoin Coin Trading

BowsCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BowsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BowsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BowsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BowsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BowsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.