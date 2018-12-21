Bradley W. Corson Sells 15,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $68.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 175.2% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 112.7% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/bradley-w-corson-sells-15000-shares-of-exxon-mobil-co-xom-stock.html.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.