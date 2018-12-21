Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Receives Buy Rating from Dawson James

Dawson James reissued their buy rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Dawson James also issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,652. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

