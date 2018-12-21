Brf S.A. (BRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Santander cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

BRF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 762,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,013. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.67. BRF has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRF will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 242,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

