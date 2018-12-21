Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,350 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of America by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,115,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 273,716 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 32,953,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,965,000 after purchasing an additional 954,047 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,334,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,163,000 after purchasing an additional 455,380 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.11 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of America and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.01.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

