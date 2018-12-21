Bristow Group (BRS) Trading Down 9.1%

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 856,037 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 724,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRS shares. ValuEngine raised Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristow Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.50.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.80 million. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristow Group Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,401,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,108,000 after purchasing an additional 279,167 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,290,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/bristow-group-brs-trading-down-9-1.html.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRS)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.