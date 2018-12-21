Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Holdings Trimmed by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.62.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total value of $5,129,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,694 shares of company stock valued at $23,520,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $241.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $274.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

