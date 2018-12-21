Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Corp (EXTN) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $36.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exterran an industry rank of 228 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $682.94 million, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.39. Exterran has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $334.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Exterran had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exterran will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew James Way sold 34,517 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $879,838.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 648,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $15,174,870.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,019,399 shares of company stock valued at $23,274,047 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exterran by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,019 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Exterran by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 56,373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Exterran by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Exterran by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Exterran by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

