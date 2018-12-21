Brokerages Expect Centurylink Inc (CTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Centurylink posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTL shares. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

In other news, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $1,003,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,928.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 8,207 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $141,160.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Centurylink by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 123,201,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339,784 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Centurylink in the second quarter worth $24,058,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Centurylink in the third quarter worth $27,149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Centurylink by 1,430.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 20.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,456,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after acquiring an additional 754,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTL traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,037,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,234. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Centurylink has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 146.94%.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

