Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.75. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.27 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 91.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

