Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.75. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.27 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 91.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply