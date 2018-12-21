Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Goosehead Insurance an industry rank of 160 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

In other news, insider Camille Peterson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $77,283.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $49,113.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,896 shares of company stock worth $3,836,668 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 393,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $5,753,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $3,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,114. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

