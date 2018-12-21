Brokerages Expect JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. JBG SMITH Properties’ rating score has improved by 40% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 99 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

In other news, Director University Yale sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $5,029,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lee Iker sold 23,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $937,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309,253 shares of company stock valued at $51,568,747 over the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

