Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.22. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price target on Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. 2,216,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

