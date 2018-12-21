Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc (TRMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. Trimble reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.12 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of TRMB traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $30.50. 2,453,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.42. Trimble has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $63,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,499.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,216.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,242 shares of company stock valued at $744,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,125,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,976,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,098,000 after buying an additional 74,221 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 38.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,285,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $490,461,000 after buying an additional 3,121,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,224,000 after buying an additional 484,134 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,439,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after buying an additional 307,796 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

