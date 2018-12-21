Brokerages Set Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) PT at $41.00

Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANIK. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $444.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after acquiring an additional 147,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 162,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 104,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.