Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal SA (MT) Target Price at $35.39

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.39 ($41.16).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €35.20 ($40.93) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

