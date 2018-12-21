Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) PT at $61.13

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Crown has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

