Brokerages Set GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) Target Price at $4.50

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on GNC in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GNC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of GNC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,855. The company has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. GNC has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). GNC had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GNC will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNC. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GNC during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,726,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GNC by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,806,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560,447 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GNC by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 186,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GNC by 1,010.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 168,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of GNC by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 149,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

