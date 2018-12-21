Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) PT at $24.00

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Santander raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE TV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 1,881,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,238. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 4.3% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,870,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,179,000 after purchasing an additional 76,734 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,355,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,478,000 after buying an additional 97,433 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 20.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,513,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,637,000 after buying an additional 420,718 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 13.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 127,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

