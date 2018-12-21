Brokerages Set Histogenics Corp (HSGX) Target Price at $3.38

Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

HSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Histogenics to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Histogenics in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of HSGX stock remained flat at $$0.47 during trading hours on Friday. 11,305,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,634. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.92. Histogenics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.35.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Histogenics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Histogenics in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Histogenics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Histogenics by 72.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

