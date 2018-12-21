Brokerages Set Iamgold Corp (IAG) PT at $6.50

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Iamgold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Iamgold by 82.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Iamgold during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of -0.15. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Iamgold’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

