Brokerages Set IMPINJ Inc (PI) Price Target at $21.40

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

PI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

In other news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $174,746.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 46.2% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 611,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 193,300 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the second quarter worth $4,112,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 71,991 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the third quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the third quarter worth $720,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 2.10. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

