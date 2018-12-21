Brokerages Set Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) Target Price at $13.50

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPNS. TheStreet raised shares of Sapiens International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 913,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 109,997 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 31.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 20,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 16,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,017. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.12 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.