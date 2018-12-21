Brokerages Set TrueCar Inc (TRUE) PT at $13.86

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUE. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $73,852.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,168 shares of company stock worth $91,948. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in TrueCar by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,955,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 295,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,955,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after buying an additional 295,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TrueCar by 32.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after buying an additional 298,898 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TrueCar by 29.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 34.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 209,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. 22,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,260. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $957.88 million, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 2.59. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

