Brokers Offer Predictions for Flowserve Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (FLS)

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.74 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $952.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flowserve from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,533,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,150,000 after purchasing an additional 624,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Flowserve by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,561,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,337,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Flowserve by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,818,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Flowserve by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,757,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 827,459 shares during the last quarter.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

