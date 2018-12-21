Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Holdings Boosted by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,340 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,948 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Brookline Bancorp worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 78.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $19.35.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Brookline Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

