Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,968 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 989,639.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 67,048,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $652,841,000 after buying an additional 1,129,743 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,966,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $625,324,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,882,000 after buying an additional 254,293 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,971,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,055,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,109 shares of company stock valued at $9,873,101. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

