Bruce F. Nardella Sells 71,393 Shares of Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Stock

Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) insider Bruce F. Nardella sold 71,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $1,255,088.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,648,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CIVI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.46. 1,078,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,709. Civitas Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $633.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Civitas Solutions had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $409.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Civitas Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Civitas Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Civitas Solutions by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 84,160 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Civitas Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,919,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Civitas Solutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 69,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Civitas Solutions by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civitas Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civitas Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex challenges in the United States. It operates through three segments: Community Support Services (CSS), Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and Children & Family Services (CFS).

