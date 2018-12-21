Bruce R. Bilger Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Director Bruce R. Bilger bought 8,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $95,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,384.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 863,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,952. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 60.59% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. Research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 112.40%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.13% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

SCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

