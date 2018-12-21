Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Director Sells $197,617.68 in Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 17,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $197,617.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,280.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,738,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 65,577 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,143.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 381,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

