Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $7.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

In related news, COO David E. Rush purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $46,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,474.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 17,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $197,617.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,280.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 229.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $194,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $227,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $264,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.