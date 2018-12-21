Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $7.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

In related news, COO David E. Rush purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $46,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,474.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 17,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $197,617.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,280.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 229.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $194,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $227,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $264,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply