Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

CADE opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry W. Powell bought 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $81,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 23,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $499,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

