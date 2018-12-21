Cairn Energy’s (CNE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNE. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 241 ($3.15) to GBX 306 ($4.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 259.95 ($3.40).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 141.90 ($1.85) on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164.20 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237 ($3.10).

In other news, insider Simon Thomson bought 31,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £49,626.72 ($64,846.10).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

